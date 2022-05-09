Phoenix Suns Star Chris Paul Calls Out NBA After Fans Put "Hands" on His Family During Game

Watch : Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

It's bigger than basketball for Chris Paul.

The Phoenix Suns star called out the NBA after fans allegedly assaulted his family members, including his mother, Robin Paul, and wife, Jada Crawley, during his team's May 8 playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families," he tweeted following the game, adding, "f--k that!!"

According to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, Chris' family watched the game in seats that were close behind the Suns' bench. His mother allegedly "had hands put on her" and his wife was allegedly "pushed" by Dallas fans. The incident took place in front of the NBA star's children—Christopher, 12, and Camryn, 9—and left them feeling "very unsafe."

ESPN also reports that Jada was "followed up the aisle" after she left her seat.

In a video that circulated on social media, Chris could be heard telling security, "He put his hands on my mom," numerous times.