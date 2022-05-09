Phoenix Suns Star Chris Paul Calls Out NBA After Fans Put "Hands" on His Family During Game

It's bigger than basketball for Chris Paul.
The Phoenix Suns star called out the NBA after fans allegedly assaulted his family members, including his mother, Robin Paul, and wife, Jada Crawley, during his team's May 8 playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks.
"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families," he tweeted following the game, adding, "f--k that!!"
According to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, Chris' family watched the game in seats that were close behind the Suns' bench. His mother allegedly "had hands put on her" and his wife was allegedly "pushed" by Dallas fans. The incident took place in front of the NBA star's children—Christopher, 12, and Camryn, 9—and left them feeling "very unsafe."
ESPN also reports that Jada was "followed up the aisle" after she left her seat.
In a video that circulated on social media, Chris could be heard telling security, "He put his hands on my mom," numerous times.
And in another clip, a fan wearing a Mavericks jersey could be seen being escorted out of the American Airlines Center as the furious point guard yelled to him, "Hey! Hey! Hey! I'll see you later! I'll see you later!"
Following the incident, the Dallas Mavericks released a statement condemning what occurred. "The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul," the statement read. "It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."
