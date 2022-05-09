Wynonna Judd Shares Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Tribute to Late Mom Naomi Judd

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Wynonna Judd is honoring her late mom's memory.

Following the news that Naomi Judd passed away in late April at the age of 76, her eldest daughter honored the country superstar in a post shared to Instagram on Mother's Day. Alongside a throwback photo of herself alongside her mom and younger sister Ashley Judd, Wynonna wrote, "I miss her."

In her own dedication, Ashley reflected on her and her mom's shared passion for standing up for societal issues. Alongside another older photo of the three women, she wrote, "Mom, thank you for hugging me and telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice."



On April 30, Wynonna and Ashley made the heartbreaking announcement that Naomi had died. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," read the siblings' statement shared to Ashley's social media. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."



After the news of Naomi's passing, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced they would move forward with plans to honor The Judds during their ceremony.