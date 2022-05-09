Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's 6-Year-Old Son Brayden Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa experienced every parent's worst nightmare over the weekend.
The former couple and Flip or Flop co-stars, who finalized their divorce in 2018, spent Mother's Day in the hospital after their 6-year-old son Brayden started experiencing "excruciating pain." As Christina—who also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with Tarek and son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead—explained in a May 8 Instagram post, "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning."
According to Christina, who recently married Josh Hall, the surgery was successful and Brayden is now recovering.
"The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early," the HGTV star concluded her post alongside a photo of Brayden in a hospital bed. "Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother's Day everyone."
Tarek and wife Heather Rae Young also posted about the incident on their Instagram pages on May 8. In his message, Tarek told fans it's "been an interesting 24 hours."
"Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery," he continued. "He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room."
Tarek went on to praise his son after the health scare. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy," Tarek added, "very scary day."
As Heather noted in her post, "Times like these we ban together as a family."