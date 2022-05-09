Lululemon Sports Bra Review: If You Have Big Boobs, This Is the Game-Changing Bra You’ve Been Hoping For

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Enjoying a workout and feeling comfortable is not an easy task, especially if you have a large chest. Finding a sports bra that is supportive, feels comfortable, and looks good at a reasonable price is a tall order to fill. I've been searching for that perfect sports bra since the middle school gym class days, when I was trying not to move around too much because I just didn't have the right activewear to feel comfortable. I tried to fill that vacancy in my wardrobe for years, buying countless sports bras that didn't do the job, often wearing a "regular bra" underneath to create a bra that met my needs.

Finally, I found the game-changing bra I have been looking for when I was on the Lululemon site. The In Alignment Bra is designed for D-G cup sizes with bands ranging from 32 to 42. The description says it provides "light support," so I wasn't expecting much when I ordered. To my surprise, I had the ideal level of support. It didn't feel "light" to me, but it also wasn't constricting at all. The fabric is super smooth and the bra looks great under non-workout clothes too, especially a white t-shirt.

If you've been on a search for the perfect sports bra ever since you hit puberty, I highly recommend this one. PS, it's an online only product, so you will not find it in Lululemon stores.