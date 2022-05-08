Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Their Baby Girl on Mother's Day 2022

Watch : Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name REVEALED

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom and she and husband Nick Jonas marked the occasion in a special way.

The two shared their first public photo of their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on May 8, almost four months after the couple welcomed her via surrogate. In the pic, posted on their Instagram pages, Priyanka holds their little girl to her chest, skin-to-skin, while Nick stares lovingly at the infant. Their baby is dressed in a pink outfit, complete with a bow headband, and her face is covered by a white heart emoji.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the actress wrote in her post. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."