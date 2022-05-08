Ncuti Gatwa Joins Doctor Who as New Time Lord After Jodie Whittaker's Exit

Watch : Jodie Whitaker Spills on Her Monumental "Doctor Who" Role

Watch out, Doctor Who fans, there's officially a new "madman with a box!"

On May 8, the BBC confirmed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will become the 14th Doctor in the beloved series and the first Black lead actor in Doctor Who's 59-year history. The actor is replacing Jodie Whittaker, the first female star to play the iconic Time Lord, who will exit the show later this year after three seasons.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," he said in a press release. "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself."

With his casting, Ncuti joins a long line of Doctors that stretches back to when the BBC show first began in the 1960s and includes Whittaker, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Peter Capaldi and more.