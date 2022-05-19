How the Zac Brown Band Is "Raising the Bar" and Creating Their Greatest Tour to Date

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
When it comes to concert experiences, you can't put the Zac Brown Band in the same boat as other artists.
For more than 20 years, the country music band has been delighting fans with their timeless hits and incredible talents. And after the release of their latest album The Comeback, Zac Brown and his crew are ready to rock during the Out in the Middle international tour.
"It's such a blessing to have this music that we have and to be able to go out with my people and present something that brings people together," Zac exclusively shared with E! News. "We get an opportunity to make people feel good. I feel like music is medicine, so being able to do that in these times is important."
From now until November, Zac and the band will hit iconic venues like New York's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Regardless of if attendees score front-row tickets or chairs way in the back, Zac and the band work hard to ensure every seat is a good seat in massive venues that can fit more than 40,000 people.
"My worst nightmare is that people come and invest in seeing a show and if you can't hear the music, then it takes away from the experience," he explained. "For me, I think, ‘What's the biggest place we can play that still feels intimate and still sounds great?' That's how we decide on the places that we're going to play."
The band also invests in the highest level of sound equipment while Zac works closely with production, a video team, lighting crew and other behind-the-scenes creatives to build an unforgettable show.
"I'm always trying to reinvent how we do that and still raising the bar so people think they've seen the best show they've ever seen," the dad of five said. "This is a chance to be a really defining year when people come see it and being like they're still getting better."
