How the Zac Brown Band Is "Raising the Bar" and Creating Their Greatest Tour to Date

As part of E’s Backstage Pass, Zac Brown gave fans an inside look into how his band continues to provide a unique tour experience at some of the biggest venues in the country.

By Mike Vulpo May 19, 2022 1:00 PMTags
Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. 

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass

When it comes to concert experiences, you can't put the Zac Brown Band in the same boat as other artists.

For more than 20 years, the country music band has been delighting fans with their timeless hits and incredible talents. And after the release of their latest album The Comeback, Zac Brown and his crew are ready to rock during the Out in the Middle international tour.

"It's such a blessing to have this music that we have and to be able to go out with my people and present something that brings people together," Zac exclusively shared with E! News. "We get an opportunity to make people feel good. I feel like music is medicine, so being able to do that in these times is important."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

From now until November, Zac and the band will hit iconic venues like New York's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Tyler Lord

Regardless of if attendees score front-row tickets or chairs way in the back, Zac and the band work hard to ensure every seat is a good seat in massive venues that can fit more than 40,000 people.

"My worst nightmare is that people come and invest in seeing a show and if you can't hear the music, then it takes away from the experience," he explained. "For me, I think, ‘What's the biggest place we can play that still feels intimate and still sounds great?' That's how we decide on the places that we're going to play." 

The band also invests in the highest level of sound equipment while Zac works closely with production, a video team, lighting crew and other behind-the-scenes creatives to build an unforgettable show.

"I'm always trying to reinvent how we do that and still raising the bar so people think they've seen the best show they've ever seen," the dad of five said. "This is a chance to be a really defining year when people come see it and being like they're still getting better."

Find out when the Zac Brown Band is coming to your town by visiting their site now. And keep reading for more behind-the-scenes secrets from their latest tour.

Tyler Lord
Back on the Road

As part of their Out in the Middle tour, the Zac Brown Band will finally be able to perform songs from their latest album, The Comeback, to thousands of fans. "This is such an incredible opportunity and to do what we love to do," Zac Brown said. "We're super excited to go out and entertain everybody." 

Tyler Lord
Rock Star Dad

When he's not on the road, Zac loves spending time with the five kids he shares with his ex-wife Shelly Brown. "When I'm at home, I'm running my kids around and being a soccer dad, which is my greatest privilege," he said. "But every single night that I go on stage, I'm reminded like, 'Oh s--t, this is what we do.' I don't ever lose perspective on that and how blessed we are to be able to do it. We owe the fans the absolute greatest show that we can pull off." 

Tyler Lord
All in the Details

Before showtime, Zac and the crew have a rule to not drink or smoke anything until the concert is done. "It's all business beforehand," Zac said. "I warm up with my vocal coach for about 30-40 minutes. Then I sit with the guys and we play songs together and prepare to sing."

Tyler Lord
Team Effort

"My ideology around creating my band is to be the worst person in the band," Zac said. "Getting to show the talent that's around me is more important than me trying to go out and keep the spotlight the entire time...That's a great source of pride for me—the level of musicianship that's in my band and how I can let them shine." 

Tyler Lord
Bigger Is Better

"We've got Robert Randolph and the Family Band joining us for the entire tour," Zac teased. "They play their set. We play our set. Then for the last third of the night, we integrate their whole band and my whole band together." What comes next is the biggest production fans have ever seen.

Tyler Lord
Don't Be Late

With supporting acts like Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Zac urges fans to come early and stay late. "People are going to get a rockin' set to start and then we come out and do what people would expect from us," he teased. "And then we get that huge last part of the show." 

