How the Zac Brown Band Is "Raising the Bar" and Creating Their Greatest Tour to Date

When it comes to concert experiences, you can't put the Zac Brown Band in the same boat as other artists.

For more than 20 years, the country music band has been delighting fans with their timeless hits and incredible talents. And after the release of their latest album The Comeback, Zac Brown and his crew are ready to rock during the Out in the Middle international tour.

"It's such a blessing to have this music that we have and to be able to go out with my people and present something that brings people together," Zac exclusively shared with E! News. "We get an opportunity to make people feel good. I feel like music is medicine, so being able to do that in these times is important."