Minnie Driver Recalls Director Asking Her to Fake an Orgasm as Part of an Audition

At the start of her film acting career, Minnie Driver stood up for herself after being humiliated in an audition. How do you like them chocolates?

In an excerpt from her new memoir Managing Expectations, released May 3 and obtained by E! News, the Good Will Hunting actress describes trying out for a part in a chocolate product commercial in her native London soon after she filmed the 1995 movie Circle of Friends, her big-screen debut. Driver, 52, said that inside the room was a male director and more than a dozen people, mostly men from an ad agency. She said she received no script for the commercial.

Driver said in her book that the director asked her, "You've seen the movie When Harry Met Sally?" adding, "You know the scene where she fakes an orgasm? OK. Eat a piece of chocolate and do that."

Driver said she responded, "Fake an orgasm?" and that the director replied, chuckling, "Yes. Unless you fancy having a real one."