Leah Remini Reflects On Her Past "8th Grade Education" As She Wraps Up First Year Of College

Watch : Laura Prepon Reveals She Left Scientology Five Years Ago

School's almost out for Leah Remini.

The actress took to Twitter to celebrate her freshman year at New York University wrapping up, and looked back on how far she has come since her early days as a student.

"Going to college for the first time at 51 after living most of my life in a cult and only having an 8th grade education hasn't been easy," she tweeted on May 7. "But I took my first NYU final exams this week and I'm glad I decided to educate myself."

She added, "It's never too late. It's tough, but it's worth it."

The actress was raised as a member of the Church of Scientology from childhood and left the organization in 2013. She starred in the Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath which was highly critical of the controversial religion. The Church of Scientology denies it is a cult and has over the years condemned Leah's remarks about the group. Her show, which featured personal accounts of others who have left the church, concluded in 2019 after three seasons.