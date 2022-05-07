See Mel B and Victoria Beckham's Special Mini-Spice Girls Reunion

Mel B and Victoria Beckham's recent Spice Girls' reunion will make your heart sing.
On May 6, two days after receiving her MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) award from Prince William, Mel B took to Instagram to thank Victoria for styling her and her mother, Andrea Brown, on her extra special day.
Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, shared a sweet snapshot of herself and Victoria sharing a sweet hug while out to dinner together. On the table in front of them sat a cake that read, "To Melanie MBE."
"My spice sister vic, I can't thank you enough for your enormous generosity," Mel B captioned the post. "Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness."
But Victoria's sweet gestures didn't stop there. In addition to spicing up her wardrobe, The Circle star also revealed that Victoria "booked a lovely dinner together with both of our families" to celebrate her incredible achievement.
"25 years of friendship and we still like each other haha," Mel B concluded. "I love you lots."
Mel B visited Buckingham Palace on May 4, where she received the honor from the Duke of Cambridge for her charitable work against domestic violence.
The singer, who has been a patron of the UK charity Women's Aid since 2018, dedicated her award to "all the other women" suffering from domestic violence, according to multiple reports.
"I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I've been doing," she said. "I've had a really amazing life so far and it was turned into something horrible for 10 years and I've made something worthy."
The Spice World actress later reflected on her award on Instagram.
"The last few days have been a true magical whirlwind," she shared. "It's taken me a while to process all this, trust me, but I wanted to be present and in the moment to appreciate and respect every single second."
She continued, "I can't let this pass by firstly without thanking ALL the amazing army of women who have not only helped me and supported me but given me the strength to carry on. My story is your story."