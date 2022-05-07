See Mel B and Victoria Beckham's Special Mini-Spice Girls Reunion

Watch : Mel B Spills on the Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Mel B and Victoria Beckham's recent Spice Girls' reunion will make your heart sing.

On May 6, two days after receiving her MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) award from Prince William, Mel B took to Instagram to thank Victoria for styling her and her mother, Andrea Brown, on her extra special day.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, shared a sweet snapshot of herself and Victoria sharing a sweet hug while out to dinner together. On the table in front of them sat a cake that read, "To Melanie MBE."

"My spice sister vic, I can't thank you enough for your enormous generosity," Mel B captioned the post. "Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness."

But Victoria's sweet gestures didn't stop there. In addition to spicing up her wardrobe, The Circle star also revealed that Victoria "booked a lovely dinner together with both of our families" to celebrate her incredible achievement.