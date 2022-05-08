Shanina Shaik Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Matthew Adesuyan

We interviewed Shanina Shaik because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Shanina is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Mother's Day to Shanina Shaik! The supermodel has a baby on the way with her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan. In an exclusive E! News interview, the Model Squad alum shared, "I am really happy to share this with everybody. I think everyone in our close family circle is shocked by how long we've been able to keep this a secret."

She explained, "We've had a very unconventional way of telling people because we've both been extremely busy. We've been apart for a lot of the first trimester. I've been traveling a lot for work, so we've had to tell some family members separately. We are planning to tell some of our close friends together while we are both in LA."

After that, Shanina will host an Amazon Live sessional to share additional details about her pregnancy journey on May 9, 2022, at 1 PM ET. Shanina said, "I love Amazon Live because it's such an intimate experience, a very authentic and comfortable space. I love that it's in real-time too, instead of something that has been previously recorded."