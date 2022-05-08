Why Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet Isn't Safe to Try, Says Nutritionist Mascha Davis

Watch : Kim Kardashian on Being "Teachable" Amid Met Gala 2022 Backlash

Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir when she showed up to the 2022 Met Gala wearing a vintage gown once worn by Marilyn Monroe—and later even more so when she shared that she had lost 16 pounds in just three weeks on a no-carb, no-sugar diet to fit into the famous frock.

The 41-year-old's trainer Don-A-Matrix has defended SKIM founder's weight loss, saying it was not unhealthy. But L.A.-based nutritionist Mascha Davis, who has not worked with the SKIMS founder, offered words of caution for anyone thinking about attempting a short-term diet of their own.

Restricting certain foods to try to lose such an amount of weight within a couple of weeks is "unhealthy" for people, Davis, MPH, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins told E! News.

"I would not recommend that they do that," she said.

Davis said she does not recommend "cleanses or crash diets," which she said only works "in the short term."