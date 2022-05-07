Arrowverse Actress Caity Lotz Is Engaged to Kyle Schmid

It looks like Cupid's arrow has struck Caity Lotz and Kyle Schmid!
On May 6, the Arrowverse actress, 35, and Big Sky actor, 37, confirmed that they had gotten engaged by posting a series of photos of the magic moment on their individual Instagram accounts.
The adorable photo set—which Kyle shared was taken while the couple were in Marrakech, Morocco—perfectly captures Caity's surprised reaction upon seeing Kyle get down on one knee.
It also includes a sweet snapshot of the couple embracing one another alongside an image of Caity gazing fondly at her new fiancé while showing off her new ring to the camera.
The actress captioned the photo set, "I've never been more sure of anything in my life."
In his own post, Kyle wrote, "The sun rises and sets with you. The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly. You are the love of my life."
Shortly after sharing their posts online, Kyle and Caity's closest friends quickly flooded their comment sections with love and support for the happy couple.
That includes Kyle's Big Sky co-star Michelle Forbes, who wrote, "This is BEAUTIFUL news!!! I'm sooo happy for you both!!! Just wonderful to see you both beaming!!!! Sending love to you two!!!"
Michelle was accompanied by another one of their fellow castmates, Ryan Dorsey, who remarked on the Kyle and Caity's journey together.
"Ayyyyyyyyyyye!!!! My man! Congrats you twooo!!" Ryan added. "@caitylotz you gotta good one !. I got to witness him talk about you from the beginning from a casual game night and now this."
Caity's Arrowverse co-stars Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, and Franz Drameh also joined in on the celebration. Franz commented, "JHEEEEEZZZEEEEE!!! Yes yes big sis getting wed!!! Ayyyy I'm gassssseeeedddd!!!! congrats!"