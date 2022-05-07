Arrowverse Actress Caity Lotz Is Engaged to Kyle Schmid

Watch : "Legends of Tomorrow" Star Caity Lotz Talks Captain Canary

It looks like Cupid's arrow has struck Caity Lotz and Kyle Schmid!

On May 6, the Arrowverse actress, 35, and Big Sky actor, 37, confirmed that they had gotten engaged by posting a series of photos of the magic moment on their individual Instagram accounts.

The adorable photo set—which Kyle shared was taken while the couple were in Marrakech, Morocco—perfectly captures Caity's surprised reaction upon seeing Kyle get down on one knee.

It also includes a sweet snapshot of the couple embracing one another alongside an image of Caity gazing fondly at her new fiancé while showing off her new ring to the camera.

The actress captioned the photo set, "I've never been more sure of anything in my life."

In his own post, Kyle wrote, "The sun rises and sets with you. The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly. You are the love of my life."