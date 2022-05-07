Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Shares Name of Twin Daughter After Son's Death

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo & Fiancee Get Support After Son's Death

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's newborn daughter, their surviving twin, has been revealed.

On May 7, Rodriguez posted on Instagram two new photos of their little girl snoozing, writing, "Bella Esmeralda." She added a green heart emoji and the numbers 180422.

On April 18, Rodriguez gave birth to twins, Bella and a son. That day, the soccer star and his partner said in a joint statement, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

They continued, "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."