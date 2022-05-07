How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Honored Janet Jackson at the Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith, paid tribute to Janet Jackson at a 2022 Kentucky Derby pre-party. See her look and other pics of her over the years.

During her annual father-daughter date at the Kentucky Derby, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead paid tribute to Janet Jackson and her late mom at the same time.

On May 6, the 15-year-old joined her dad Larry Birkhead at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, the biggest of the horse race's pre-parties, wearing a black pantsuit with a large, double studded belt. "Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson's personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala," Anna Nicole's ex wrote on Instagram. "It was purchased as a part of Janet's @juliens_auctions benefitting charity."

Janet, who that night performed in Louisville at her first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, also attended the 2022 party and met up with Dannielynn and Larry.

The 2003 Barnstable Brown gala is where Larry met Anna Nicole. At the time, he was working as a freelance photographer and she was filming her E! reality show at the event. Four years later, the model died at age 39. Dannielynn was only 5 months old.

photos
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith

She and her dad have attended the Kentucky Derby and its parties every year since 2010, often wearing matching or corresponding outfits.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

In 2019, Dannielynn honored Anna Nicole by wearing a pink hat that her mom sported at the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

In February, Larry, 49, paid tribute to Anna Nicole on Instagram on the 15th anniversary of her death. "She was truly one of a kind," he wrote. "She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage."

He continued, "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna's fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole."

See photos of Larry and Dannielynn at the Kentucky Derby over the years:

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
May 6, 2022

Larry and Dannielynn, 15, appear at the 2022 Barnstable-Brown Gala, a Kentucky Derby pre-party. Dannielynn is wearing the outfit that Janet Jackson wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala. Larry said it was purchased in a Julien's Auction, with proceeds benefitting charity.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
April 30, 2021

They're back! Dannielynn Birkhead and dad Larry Birkhead returned to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these corresponding looks a day before the annual event.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
April 30, 2021

Masked up!

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
April 30, 2021

All smiles!

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
May 4, 2019

Dannielynn and dad Larry Birkhead attend the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He tweeted, "Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom's hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004 #KentuckyDerby2019."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
May 3, 2019

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 12, is all smiles in a yellow floral dress as she poses with her dad Larry Birkhead.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
May 5, 2018

The 11-year-old and dad Larry Birkhead are feeling blue, in a good way!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
May 6, 2017

Everything's coming up roses for the twosome!

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Down
May 7, 2016

At just 10 years old, Dannielynn is already a red carpet veteran!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 2, 2015

Think pink! Dannielynn and Larry pick coordinating colors for their festive frocks.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
May 3, 2014

Larry leads the way as Dannielynn smiles for the cameras.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
May 5, 2012

Flower power! Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me's fascinator is in full bloom.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
May 4, 2013

Chim chim cheree! The daddy-daughter duo take inspiration from Mary Poppins.

Getty Images
May 7, 2011

Who needs a fascinator when you're this fabulous?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
May 1, 2010

She's her mother's daughter, all right!

