A $130 J.Crew Bikini Is on Sale for Just $10, Plus 11 Other Jaw-Dropping Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Although we're still in the middle of spring, it's never too early to start thinking about your summer wardrobe. After all, summer will be here before you know it, and you'll be needing some brand new swimsuits, shorts, jeans, tank tops, sneakers and more soon enough. If you've got a vacation planned in the upcoming weeks, you may even want to get your shopping done even sooner. Since we're all about helping you with your shopping needs, we've got a crazy good sale you'll definitely want to take advantage of this weekend.

J.Crew is offering a few big deals this weekend including up to 40% off spring picks for women, men and kids. In addition to that, sale styles are an additional 30% off right now. You can find an amazing deal on jeans, like these $148 slouchy boyfriend jeans for just $27, or tops for work like this $168 tie-neck silk chiffon top for just $25.

The biggest sale of the weekend is on swimwear. Right now, women's sale swim styles are an extra 50% off. That means you can score this super cute bikini top, originally $128, for just $10. That's seriously incredible. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout.

We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score during J.Crew's Weekend Sale. Check those out below.