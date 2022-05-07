Kim Cattrall Reunites With Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell

Samantha Jones may not have reunited with her gal-pals, but Kim Cattrall is feeling the love from some of her Sex and the City colleagues.
The 65-year-old was honored at Variety's Power of Women Event on May 5 alongside Amanda Seyfried, Queen Latifah, Drew Barrymore and more stars. In attendance to celebrate Cattrall's success was SATC author Candace Bushnell and SATC costume designer Patricia Field.
Though Cattrall opted out of the SATC reboot And Just Like That, it seems their friendship is still going strong. The trio all posed together on the red carpet, and, at one point, the actress wrapped her hands around Field's waist as they shared a laugh.
Bushnell even posted one of their group shots on Instagram, writing, "We're at the Variety Power of Women event, honoring Kim!"
Cattrall, who appeared in Hulu's How I Met Your Father and will next act in Peacock's Queer as Folk, spoke onstage about how she's embracing the word "no" in order to put herself first.
"Saying no to the past is saying yes to the future," she told attendees, "because you are the screenwriter in the movie of your own life."
Cattrall recently told Variety one example of how she's said "no" in her career, declining to be involved in And Just Like That. After filming the second movie, she recalled, "Everything in me went, ‘I'm done.'"
And so Samantha Jones didn't appear onscreen in the HBO Max follow-up (although her character did have a few text conversations with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker).
"It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," Cattrall continued. "I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."
She said the PR-savvy Samantha "feels like an echo of the past," explaining, "Other than the really wonderful feeling of—it's rare in my business—people wanting more, especially at 65. That feels powerful, that I've left something behind that I'm so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much."
And though SATC remains in "all of our imaginations," she said that leaving the show "for me, it feels clean."
Clearly, she still holds the on-set friendships close to her heart. Scroll on to see Cattrall reunite with Bushnell—along with more stars—at the 2022 Variety Power of Women event.