See Mike and Maryse Get Kinky in Miz & Mrs' Season 3 Trailer

Sometimes being a parent is harder than being a WWE star.
E! News has your exclusive first look at Miz & Mrs season three, which premieres on USA Network June 6. As the two continue to wrestle with their work and family lives, the trailer teases plenty of fun times ahead for Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin and their family.
With Maryse's mother, Marjo, having recently moved out of the house, the couple looks forward to enjoying some peace and quiet...only peace and quiet doesn't exist in a house run by their daughters, Monroe, 4, and Madison, 2.
"With the girls getting older, we now have time to try new things," Mike says in the preview—and try new things he will. From competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, to planning romantic couples getaways, to having a Clark Griswold moment while hanging Christmas lights, the Miz is in for a jam-packed season of adventures.
But the pair's biggest adventure comes in the form of their "triumphant return" to the WWE ring together, though Maryse has her hesitations about jumping back into action.
"I'm nervous, I have two kids now," says Maryse. "I can't get hurt."
Mike always has his wife's back, reassuring her, "I will be in that ring right there with you."
With hot tub dates, fighting lessons, sexy costumes and lots of kinky slapping in store, this power couple knows how to keeps things spicy while tackling any challenge that comes their way.
"Season three, baby!" The Miz exclaims, only to be playfully slapped (not just on the leg) by Maryse.
Check out the full trailer above.
Miz & Mrs season three premieres with two episodes on June 6 at 11 p.m. on USA Network. Catch up on past seasons now on Peacock.
(E!, USA Network and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)