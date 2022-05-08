All the TV Moms We Wish Would Adopt Us

Watch : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

It's Mother's Day, which means moms and other maternal figures are waking up to homemade breakfasts, bouquets of flowers and sweet gifts from loved ones.

But let's not forget to honor the other special ladies in our lives: The mothers of television. That's right. We're taking a moment to celebrate the TV matriarchs that helped show us what care, compassion and courage look like.

Whether it is the always-supportive Linda Belcher on Bob's Burgers or the straight-shooting Beth Pearson on This Is Us, we've been able to get some great mom energy on our small screens. In fact, we've learned some key life lessons from these TV figures.

Case in point: We've never forgotten the following Lorelai Gilmore quote from Gilmore Girls, "You have to sleep, it's what keeps you pretty."

You'll find us advocating for naps any day!

Even Moira Rose had her moments on Schitt's Creek, having uttered in one episode, "Gossip is the devil's telephone. Best to just hang up."