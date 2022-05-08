All the TV Moms We Wish Would Adopt Us

In honor of Mother's Day, we're celebrating the best moms television has to offer. Keep reading to find out whether your favorite maternal character made the list.

By Alyssa Ray May 08, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Watch: Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

It's Mother's Day, which means moms and other maternal figures are waking up to homemade breakfasts, bouquets of flowers and sweet gifts from loved ones.

But let's not forget to honor the other special ladies in our lives: The mothers of television. That's right. We're taking a moment to celebrate the TV matriarchs that helped show us what care, compassion and courage look like. 

Whether it is the always-supportive Linda Belcher on Bob's Burgers or the straight-shooting Beth Pearson on This Is Us, we've been able to get some great mom energy on our small screens. In fact, we've learned some key life lessons from these TV figures.

Case in point: We've never forgotten the following Lorelai Gilmore quote from Gilmore Girls, "You have to sleep, it's what keeps you pretty."

You'll find us advocating for naps any day!

Even Moira Rose had her moments on Schitt's Creek, having uttered in one episode, "Gossip is the devil's telephone. Best to just hang up."

Keep reading for our list of TV moms we wish would adopt us!

Linda Belcher (Bob's Burgers)

Alrighhhht, let's get into why Bob's Burgers Linda Belcher (voiced by John Roberts) is one of the best moms on TV. For starters, she is wildly optimistic, encouraging her kids' hopes and dreams whatever they may be, and cherishing her time with them.

Linda is also just downright fun! Who remembers when she opened a dinner theatre at the restaurant? We definitely do.

So, we'd like to live in her world of adventure and love any day.

Tami Taylor (Friday Night Lights)

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose—and neither could we if we had a mom like Tami Taylor. While family was everything to Tami (played by Connie Britton) on Friday Night Lights, she was never afraid to tell the young women in her life that there was more to them than Texas and their football-playing boyfriends. Refreshing, right?

Rainbow Johnson (black-ish)

Who doesn't want a funny, stylish, smart, cool mom? Which is why we have to include black-ish's Dr. Rainbow Johnson (played by Tracee Ellis Ross) on this list. Bow Johnson proves you can have it all by juggling a promising medical career with raising five children.

Jessica Huang (Fresh Off the Boat)

Fresh Off the Boat's Jessica Huang (played by Constance Wu) may have high expectations, but she'd do anything to help her family. In fact, the devoted mother even created life plans for all three of her kids. We'd want someone this dedicated in our corner.

Beth Pearson (This Is Us)

Though the Pearson family has plenty of impressive moms to celebrate, we want to take a moment to shout-out Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson). We will always remember Beth's supportive reaction when daughter Tess (Eris Baker) came out as gay. On the flipside, Beth is also a no-nonsense parent, who was able to sniff out the truth when teenage daughter Deja (Lyric Ross) wanted to move in with her boyfriend.

It's safe to say that Beth keeps that family afloat!

Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls)

Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) was TV's ultimate cool mom. Having daughter Rory at 16, the mother-daughter duo were more best friends than anything else on Gilmore Girls. While this allowed them to have an incredibly close and open relationship, it did cause some hiccups when Rory started acting out in her college years.

Nonetheless, we still love the coffee-obsessed, fast-talking Lorelai, even if she wasn't perfect. 

Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Modern Family)

Modern Family's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (played by Sofía Vergara) was an unexpected matriarch! Yes, her stepchildren were the same age as her, but she always made herself accessible to them and their respective families. She also encouraged her own children, Manny and Joe, to be themselves. 

Moira Rose (Schitt's Creek)

This may be a controversial choice, as Moira Rose (played by Catherine O'Hara) was a mentally absent, self-involved parent when Schitt's Creek debuted. But, over the sitcom's six seasons, Moira finally took on her best role to-date: being the mom of David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy). Not only did she make the Jazzagals skip their event to perform at Alexis' graduation, but she broke down sobbing while officiating David's wedding.

Kitty Forman (That '70s Show)

We wouldn't mind living under the roof belonging to That '70s Show's Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). Yes, we know about her unique laugh, but that doesn't change the fact that Kitty is a supportive wife and mother, even taking in son Eric's best friend Hyde as a foster child. Not even stern husband Red (Kurtwood Smith) can get in the way of Kitty building a warm home where all the neighborhood kids want to hang out.

Georgia Miller (Ginny & Georgia)

Ginny & Georgia's Georgia Miller (played by Brianne Howey) is charming, beautiful and self-made—and has accomplished all of this after having her first child when she was only a teenager. Nothing will come between Georgia and her two children, especially her ex husbands, who have all left the picture under mysterious circumstances.

Every day is an adventure in Georgia's world, and we'd like to be a part of it.



