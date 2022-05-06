Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Sale: Save 75% on These Swimsuits and Jeans

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We adore Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's clothing brand Good American for its size-inclusive, responsibly made, innovative pieces. Their sizes range from 00 to 24 with a shopping experience that truly caters to everyone. Every item from Good American is shown on three size ranges of models, so you can really picture yourself in the clothes and find that perfect fit for you.
The leggings, jeans, tops, and jackets, are all made from high-quality fabric designed to fit every curve of your body. If you love Good American, but you're tapped out from recent shopping, you're in luck because you can shop some major deals with swimsuits starting at just $25 and jeans for prices as low as $75. There's an EXTRA 25% DISCOUNT applied at checkout, no promo code necessary. Just add your favorites to your cart, and you will see the final price reflected in the cart before you check out.
If you've never shopped from the brand before, this is the perfect time to give it a try. These deals are just way too good to pass up. We shared some of our favorite finds from the sale section below.
Before you get your shop on, here's a guide to the fit:
- XS/ 0-2 order size 0
- S/ 2-4 order size 1
- M/ 6-8 order size 2
- L/ 10-12 order size 3
- XL/ 12-14 order size 4
- 2XL/ 16-18 order size 5
- 3XL/ 20-22 order size 6
- 4XL/ 24 order size 7
- 5XL/ 26 order size 8
Good American Swimsuits On Sale
Good American Always Fits Scoop Top & Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky
This scoop neck bikini top stretches up or down a size without losing its shape. Pair it with this cheeky bottom. Both pieces are just as stretchy and they come in 19 colors.
Good American Shine Ruched One-Piece
This ruched one-piece is so fashionable that you can even wear it as a bodysuit tucked into your favorite pair of jeans.
Good American Always Fits One-Piece
This stunning one-piece is from the first-ever swim collection that stretches up or down a size (without losing its shape). This one comes in so many colors. You're gonna want them all!
Good American Jeans on Sale
Good American Shine Barely There One-Piece
Check out the back on this one-piece suit. You will be instantly obsessed. It also comes in lavender.
Good American Good Legs Crop Natural Fray
These jeans have the perfect amount of distressed detailing. You can easily dress them up or down.
Good American Good Legs Cig
Aren't you just living for this bronze color?! These are the perfect jeans to tuck into a pair of boots or you can rock them with your go-to heels.
Good American Good Vintage Natural Fray Hem
These are just such a staple. These are the most versatile jeans you'll own. You can easily take them from day to night.
Good American Good Curve Straight Twist Slit
These curve-enhancing jeans have a high-rise waist and split hems at the leg for an ultra-trendy style that you'll want to wear with everything.
Good American Good Classic Stacked 33 Inseam
The Good Classic is designed to make your legs look extra long. This is a flattering style on all body types.
While you're shopping, Kourtney Kardashian's future stepdaughter Alabama Barker just dropped her first clothing collection.