Tearful Eva Mendes Shares That Her Mom Isn’t "Doing Well Right Now"

Eva Mendes is shedding light on her mom's wellbeing.
The Hitch actress discussed her mom Eva Perez Suarez' current state during an interview with host Hoda Kotb on the May 6 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. After Hoda wished the actress' mom a Happy Mother's Day on behalf of everyone at Today, Eva noted that it really touched her.
"She's not doing too well right now, so means a lot to me," Eva said. "She's a survivor in every way, so thank you."
Following the moving moment, Hoda asked Eva if she was OK before she and Eva embraced in a hug. It's unclear what health struggles her mom is facing.
The actress—who shares daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 7, Amada Lee Gosling, 6, with Ryan Gosling—has been open about the challenges her mom faced while raising her.
"I cannot believe that by the time my mother was 24, she had three kids under the age of 4. She was in Cuba and totally alone," the actress told Violet Grey in 2014. "So when it's the wee hours of the night and I'm feeling a bit insane, I think about her and realize that I have no right to complain about anything."
In her latest interview with Hoda, Eva went on to share that her own upbringing shaped her choices as a parent, notably her decision to pause her acting career and stay at home with her kids.
"I really took it back to when I was little," Eva said. "My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9 and those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her."
She continued, "And so I just felt lucky enough, I'm like, 'Damn, I really want this time with them.'"
And while Eva has put a high priority on spending time with family, she doesn't post many photos of Ryan, Esmeralda or Amada.
"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Eva said on social media in 2020. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."
