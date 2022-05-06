Ashley Judd Pens Heartbreaking Essay on “Abruptly” Spending Mother’s Day Without Naomi Judd

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Ashley Judd is using her voice to honor her late mom Naomi Judd ahead of her first Mother's Day without the country star.

Ahead of the holiday—and in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion about Roe v. Wade—the humanitarian penned a scathing message about what it means to be a mother and whether society values their sacrifices.

"This Sunday is abruptly, shockingly, my first Mother's Day without my mama," she began in her op-ed for USA Today, published May 6. "She died just days before my sister and I could show her again how much we love and honor her."

However, she noted that her heart wasn't empty but rather "replete with gratitude for what [her mother] left behind," citing, "Her nurture and tenderness, her music and memory."

But, alongside that endless love, Ashley noted another emotion: "incandescent rage."

"My mother was stolen from me by the disease of mental illness, by the wounds she carried from a lifetime of injustices that started when she was a girl," she explained. "Because she was a girl."