The Riverdale Crew Has a Library Scandal on Their Hands in This Sneak Peek

Watch : Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek

We've heard of a strict librarian, but this is a little ridiculous!

In a sneak peek at the May 8 episode of Riverdale, the group gets together to discuss the extreme lengths Percival Pickens is using to threaten the local library.

"There is a purpose behind what Percival is doing," Jughead (Cole Sprouse) says. "Books promote ideas and free thinking. They're terrifying objects to would-be despots like him. If people stop reading and thinking and dreaming, it makes it easier for them to just follow Percival."

Still, his methods seem a bit extreme—even for him.

"Shaking us down for overdue library books with goons and guns?" Betty (Lili Reinhart) asks. "What is so special about our books?"

While an unreturned book might not seem like the biggest deal in the world, Jughead says otherwise.

"Some states consider the failure to return library books as theft," he tells the group. Which is a problem, because a bunch of the group's books are missing!