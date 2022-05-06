You’ll Be Obsessed With Addison Rae’s Riskiest Fashion Looks Ever

Watch : Addison Rae and Omer Fedi - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

She really is all that.

TikToker Addison Rae has not only taken over our For You Pages, but also the red carpet. From the Met Gala to the Grammys, the 21-year-old has become a fashion trendsetter with her glamorous cutout gowns and pieces that play off of colorful Gen Z styles (and perhaps some inspo from bestie Kourtney Kardashian, too).

"In terms of style, I've been so into pretty neutral colors and just keeping it timeless," Addison told Interview magazine last year, adding of her favorite labels, "It just depends on how I feel and what kind of vibe I'm going for."

For proof she's not afraid to take risks, look no further than her silver 2022 Met Gala creation by Michael Kors or that barely-there Dilara Findikoglu ensemble she wore to the event's after-party. "I just want Billie Eilish to judge me," Addison teased of the see-through moment, referring to Billie's confession that she loves to inspect celeb fashion flops (and style slays) at the Met Gala.