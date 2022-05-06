See Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Team Up in God's Favorite Idiot Trailer

This match was made in comedy heaven!
On May 6, Netflix released the first trailer for upcoming series, God's Favorite Idiot, starring real-life power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The duo created the series, which follows a mid-level tech support employee named Clark (Falcone) who is called by God to save mankind. No pressure though, Clark!
Joined by his flock of mismatched co-workers, including longtime crush and co-worker Amily (McCarthy) and angelic allies, "the group gets to work to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb)," according to the series description. "Together, they're just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can't save the world alone."
The trailer opens with Amily rushing into her work lounge, to tell her co-workers about a strange sight.
"I saw something crazy last night, and I do want to just be completely open and honest," she says. "Yes, I did cocaine twice last week, but I did zero cocaine proceeding the event I'm about to describe: Clark was glowing."
In the clip, an angel (Yanic Truesdale) appears to Clark telling him that he has "been chosen by God to help the world," but Clark isn't too pleased.
"No, really?" Clarks asks. "I was afraid he was going to say something like this. I was really nervous about exactly this."
The trailer continues with Satan shooting fire at people, an apocalyptic warning in a grocery store and Clark glowing a whole lot more.
McCartney and Falcone have been married since 2005 and share two daughters together, Vivian and Georgette, ages 15 and 12, respectively. They previously starred in the hit comedy Bridesmaids together as well as TV Land's Nobodies.
The series also stars Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford and Ana Scotney.
Watch Clark save the world, or well, attempt to, when God's Favorite Idiot premieres June 15 on Netflix.