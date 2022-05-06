90 Day Fiancé's Loren Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Alexei Brovarnik

Watch : "90 Day Fiance's" Most Memorable First Encounters

90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik and husband Alexei Brovarnik aren't wasting any time expanding their family!

The TLC stars—already parents to 2-year-old son Shai and 8-month-old son Asher—revealed in a May 6 Instagram post that they are expecting baby No. 3 together this fall. And this time, they want to be surprised.

"Happy Early Mother's Day," Loren captioned the post showing off her growing baby bump. "We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way! We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!"

Loren and her husband first met in 2013 while she was visiting Alexei's native Israel on a Birthright Israel trip. Two years later, they tied the knot while on the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiancé. The couple gave birth to their first son, Shai, in April 2020 and welcomed their second son, Asher, last August.