Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Receives Birthday Tributes From Royal Family

Bow down because it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birthday.
The Royal Family celebrated the child turning 3 years old on May 6 by sharing tributes on social media. The official Twitter account belonging to Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a picture from Archie's 2019 christening and wrote, "Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today." In addition, the account for the royal family, which shares updates on the work and activities of Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family, tweeted a photo from when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their firstborn to Her Majesty three years ago.
"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the message alongside the picture, which also featured Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and the late Prince Philip, read.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Twitter account re-shared the same photo and tweeted, "Happy Birthday Archie!"
After stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan live in Santa Barbara, Calif. with Archie and their 11-month-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
While the couple has returned to the U.K. on a few occasions—with Harry and Meghan recently visiting his grandmother ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games, and Harry attending the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue and Prince Philip's funeral last year—the two have mostly stayed in the U.S. Although, a spokesperson for the duke and duchess told NBC News Harry and Meghan are "excited and honored" to attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children in June.
"Home for me now is, you know for the time being, it's in the States, and it feels that way, as well," Harry told Hoda Kotb in an April Today interview. "We've been welcomed with open arms, and it's got such a great community up in Santa Barbara. So, it feels good."
When asked if he missed his family, Harry answered, "Yes. Look, especially over the last two years, for most people, have they not missed their family?...The ability to get home and see them? Of course, yeah, that's a huge part of it."
But when he was asked if he missed his brother and father specifically, Harry brought the attention back to the Invictus Games, noting that he was "focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 percent to them, to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime."
After Harry and Meghan stepped back, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special that aired in March 2021. During their conversation, Meghan spoke about a discussion someone had allegedly had with Harry when she was pregnant with Archie "about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The duchess did not name the individual; however, Oprah said Harry later told her that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not the ones involved in the alleged conversation.
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," a statement released from the Palace on behalf of the queen stated. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
In addition, Harry and Meghan spoke about their decision to step back. Harry alleged he'd had conversations with his family before the announcement and that Charles had stopped taking his calls. While he said the Prince of Wales is taking his calls again, he also noted "there's a lot to work through there" in terms of their relationship.
"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson," he said at the time. "But at the same time, of course, I will always love him."
Harry also shed some light on where he stood with William at that point. While he said he loves "William to bits," he also said they were on "different paths" at the moment
"The relationship is space, at the moment," he added. "And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully."