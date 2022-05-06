Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Receives Birthday Tributes From Royal Family

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry REUNITE With Queen Elizabeth II

In addition, Harry and Meghan spoke about their decision to step back. Harry alleged he'd had conversations with his family before the announcement and that Charles had stopped taking his calls. While he said the Prince of Wales is taking his calls again, he also noted "there's a lot to work through there" in terms of their relationship.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson," he said at the time. "But at the same time, of course, I will always love him."

Harry also shed some light on where he stood with William at that point. While he said he loves "William to bits," he also said they were on "different paths" at the moment

"The relationship is space, at the moment," he added. "And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully."