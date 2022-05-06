Go Inside Psalm West's Incredible Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian TOTALLY Ignored by Son Psalm West in Sweet Video

It's time to assemble!

Not the Avengers—but the Kardashian-Jenner family for Psalm West's birthday party.

While the youngest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West doesn't turn 3 until May 9, the reality star kicked off the celebrations a little early by throwing a Hulk-themed bash on May 5. And from the décor to the tasty treats, the event was filled with incredible details.

Guests were greeted by a giant wall full of Hulk Hands and a green balloon archway. As they made their way through, they found even more super touches, including a mirror that appeared to have been cracked by the Marvel character himself. There was even a huge statue of Bruce Banner's alter ego.

As for the sweets, there were churros and chocolate Hulk Hands filled with candy. A source told E! News attendees also enjoyed a Hulk-themed cake from Hansen's Cakes.

In addition, there were tons of fun-filled activities for the young partygoers to enjoy, including a slime-making station.