WATCH LIVE

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Go Inside Psalm West's Incredible Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Psalm West doesn't turn 3 until May 9. However, Kim Kardashian started the celebrations a little early by throwing a marvelous Hulk-themed birthday party for her and Kanye West's youngest child.

By Elyse Dupre May 06, 2022 12:53 PMTags
Kim KardashianBirthdaysKardashiansCelebritiesPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian TOTALLY Ignored by Son Psalm West in Sweet Video

It's time to assemble!

Not the Avengers—but the Kardashian-Jenner family for Psalm West's birthday party. 

While the youngest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West doesn't turn 3 until May 9, the reality star kicked off the celebrations a little early by throwing a Hulk-themed bash on May 5. And from the décor to the tasty treats, the event was filled with incredible details. 

Guests were greeted by a giant wall full of Hulk Hands and a green balloon archway. As they made their way through, they found even more super touches, including a mirror that appeared to have been cracked by the Marvel character himself. There was even a huge statue of Bruce Banner's alter ego. 

As for the sweets, there were churros and chocolate Hulk Hands filled with candy. A source told E! News attendees also enjoyed a Hulk-themed cake from Hansen's Cakes.

In addition, there were tons of fun-filled activities for the young partygoers to enjoy, including a slime-making station.

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

For a look inside the gathering, scroll on.

Instagram
Let the Party Begin

Welcome to Psalm's 3rd birthday party!

Instagram
All in the Details

According to a source, the party was organized by event planner Mindy Weiss. Kim also gave a shout-out to Pop Ink Design Studio and party supplies and balloon styling company Wild Child.

Instagram
Marvelous Touches

"Look at this mirror," Kim said. "The hands are smashed in there."

Instagram
Cool Ride

Psalm arrived to his party on a purple and green four-wheeler.

Instagram
Super Slime

Guests could deck out their slime with tons of fun accessories.

Instagram
Making It Their Own

And they could even add their own scents, like apple, strawberry, bubble gum or cotton candy.

Instagram
Incredible Decorations

Just look at that sign and the skyscrapers! 

Instagram
The Hulk Himself

Oh hey there, Bruce!

Instagram
A Smashing Cake

Who wants a slice?

Instagram
Candy Hulk Hands

Guests could bust open the chocolate Hulk Hands to find even more sweets inside.

Instagram
Tons of Treats

And if they were still hungry, they could dine on churros featuring the birthday boy.

Instagram
A Cousins Dance Party

Penelope Disick, North West, Chicago West and True Thompson all seemed to have a ball rocking out underneath the balloon archway.

Instagram
Piñata Time

Khloe Kardashian cheered on her daughter as True tried to crack open the piñata.

Trending Stories

1

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Confirms New Romance

2

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

3

Go Inside Psalm West's Incredible Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Confirms New Romance

2

Why Rebecca Romijn Says John Stamos Divorce Was "Heartbreaking"

3

Go Inside Psalm West's Incredible Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

4

How Penelope Disick Reacted to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

5

Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Outfit