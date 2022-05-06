Adele Says She’s “Never Been Happier” in Candid 34th Birthday Message

Watch : Adele Wants to Have a BABY With Rich Paul Next Year?!

Simply put, Adele loves it here.

The "Easy on Me" singer—who turned 34 on May 5—honored the occasion by sharing a few candid photos of herself wearing a black custom Carolina Herrera mini-dress. Alongside the pics shared on Instagram, Adele wrote, "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!"

Adele—who made her relationship with Rich Paul public last year—added, "I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here!"

The singer's celebratory message a little less than six months after she released her latest, perhaps most personal album, 30. Ahead of the release, Adele—who wrote the album on the heels of her split from ex Simon Konecki—opened up about her takeaways from the creative process.