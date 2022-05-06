WATCH LIVE

See Stormi Webster Bravely Feed Lizards on Tropical Vacation With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Stormi Webster has no fear when it comes to facing a lizard. See her feed the reptiles while on vacation with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

Stormi Webster has no problem keeping up with the wildlife.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story captured Stormi showing off her brave side while feeding lizards on a beachy vacation with her mom and dad, Travis Scott, on May 5.

In the clip, Kylie goes first on giving the reptiles a snack before asking Stormi, 4, if she wants to try.

"Oh, my goodness," Kylie said after the reptile ran off. "Stormi, you want to try to feed one?"

To which the ever-so-fearless Stormi replied, "Yeah!"

Stormi then gave it a go while being held by Travis. And after testing the waters, Kylie and Stormi are then seen feeding more lizards in the adorable footage.

So what does one wear to serve a lizard some lunch? Kylie sported a green mini dress paired with white sunglasses and a hairclip, while Stormi rocked a black swimsuit and gold hoop earrings.

While it's unclear where the family is vacationing, it's obvious they are enjoying the tropical sights. Kylie also shared a photo to her Instagram feed on May 5 with her and Travis embracing on the beach in front of a sunset.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

The couple's newborn son, formerly named Wolf, wasn't featured in the family photos, although he did recently make a trip to New York for the Met Gala with Kylie and big sister Stormi. It seems now they're getting some R&R on the beach after the fashion extravaganza.

Scroll on to see more of Stormi's cutest moments throughout the years.

Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

