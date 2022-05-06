WATCH LIVE

Coach Secret Spring Sale: These Under $100 Finds Are an Extra 25% Off

Whether you're still looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you're looking to treat yourself, Coach is having a private spring sale where you can save an extra 25% off select items.

Ecomm, Coach Spring SaleCoach

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E! 

Who doesn't love a secret sale? There's nothing better than scoring an amazing deal on a brand you love, especially one that hardly ever goes on sale. If you've been looking to add some cute new bags, clothing and accessories to your wardrobe, we've got a deal that you don't want to pass up! 

Coach is currently holding a spring sale where you can take an extra 25% off select items. They're also offering free shipping on every purchase! The sale includes best-sellers like the oh-so classy Lori shoulder bag that comes in three colors. The summer-staple Josie sandals are also on sale right now for 25% off. It comes in multiple colors and one reviewer loved it so much, they're getting a second color. 

Since we know you love snagging the best of the best deals, we've rounded up some under $100 finds that are an extra 25% off right now. If you're still shopping for Mother's Day or you just want something to add to your wardrobe, we'd definitely take advantage of these deals. Be sure to check out Coach's 25% off spring sale and check out some of our favorite deals below. 

read
Coach Mini Tea Rose 2-in-1 Stud Earrings

These gorgeous earrings were just made to get a ton of compliments. You can wear this for a dressy event or while you're out and about running errands. The best part is, you're basically getting two earrings in one. You can remove the flower earring jacket and wear just the crystal stud. 

$45
$34
Coach

Coach Signature Pool Slide

Going on vacay soon? Get beach-ready with these stylish Coach Signature Pool Slides. They come in white, blue and black, and they're on sale for $71. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd add to bag ASAP. 

$95
$71
Coach

Coach Signature Crystal Slider Bracelet

This delicate chain bracelet features Coach's signature C and a sliding bead bolo that can adjust and fit most wrists. It's cute, classy and perfect for everyday use. Right now, it's on sale for just $56. If you ask us, it's one piece that looks much more expensive than it is! 

$75
$56
Coach

Coach Chain Strap

Turn your favorite Coach clutch or crossbody bag into one that's ultra-glam with this luxe detachable chain strap. You can choose to get it in light gold, black copper, dark gunmetal (our personal fave!) or silver. Right now it's on sale for $26. 

$35
$26
Coach

Coach Tea Rose Bracelet

How gorgeous is this tea rose bracelet? We're obsessed! If you're looking for a gift to give someone, highly recommend this! Right now, it's even on sale for 25% off. 

$95
$71
Coach

Coach Eleanor Flat

As much we love sporting a pair of heels, sometimes you just want a pair of comfy flats to get you through the day. Right now, Coach's Eleanor Flats are on sale for just $90. 

$150
$90
Coach

Coach Natalee Jelly Sandal

Coach's best-selling Natalee Jelly Sandal is a favorite style among Coach shoppers. Many love how cute and fun they are, while others raved over how comfortable they are to wear. Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $66. 

$95
$66
Coach

Coach Julienne Cosmetic Case 17

This sophisticated cosmetic case can fit everything from hair pins and ties to lip balm, lipstick and small palettes. It's a travel essential that's going to last you for many years to come. Right now, it's even on sale for just $56 so you're getting a really good deal. 

$75
$56
Coach

Coach Franki Flip Flop

Take our spring and summer look to new heights with these chic Coach flip flops. They come in three colors and they're on sale now for $82. 

$110
$82
Coach

Coach Small Wristlet

Coach wristlets are such a good buy because they're so well-made and highly versatile. We've gotten several of these throughout the years and they've all held up really well. They're perfect for days when you just want to carry around the absolute essentials. You can even use them to store jewelry or makeup while you're traveling. They're also a lot bigger than they look. Highly recommend, especially at that price. 

$75
$56
Coach

