Coach Secret Spring Sale: These Under $100 Finds Are an Extra 25% Off

Who doesn't love a secret sale? There's nothing better than scoring an amazing deal on a brand you love, especially one that hardly ever goes on sale. If you've been looking to add some cute new bags, clothing and accessories to your wardrobe, we've got a deal that you don't want to pass up!
Coach is currently holding a spring sale where you can take an extra 25% off select items. They're also offering free shipping on every purchase! The sale includes best-sellers like the oh-so classy Lori shoulder bag that comes in three colors. The summer-staple Josie sandals are also on sale right now for 25% off. It comes in multiple colors and one reviewer loved it so much, they're getting a second color.
Since we know you love snagging the best of the best deals, we've rounded up some under $100 finds that are an extra 25% off right now. If you're still shopping for Mother's Day or you just want something to add to your wardrobe, we'd definitely take advantage of these deals. Be sure to check out Coach's 25% off spring sale and check out some of our favorite deals below.
Coach Mini Tea Rose 2-in-1 Stud Earrings
These gorgeous earrings were just made to get a ton of compliments. You can wear this for a dressy event or while you're out and about running errands. The best part is, you're basically getting two earrings in one. You can remove the flower earring jacket and wear just the crystal stud.
Coach Signature Pool Slide
Going on vacay soon? Get beach-ready with these stylish Coach Signature Pool Slides. They come in white, blue and black, and they're on sale for $71. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd add to bag ASAP.
Coach Signature Crystal Slider Bracelet
This delicate chain bracelet features Coach's signature C and a sliding bead bolo that can adjust and fit most wrists. It's cute, classy and perfect for everyday use. Right now, it's on sale for just $56. If you ask us, it's one piece that looks much more expensive than it is!
Coach Chain Strap
Turn your favorite Coach clutch or crossbody bag into one that's ultra-glam with this luxe detachable chain strap. You can choose to get it in light gold, black copper, dark gunmetal (our personal fave!) or silver. Right now it's on sale for $26.
Coach Tea Rose Bracelet
How gorgeous is this tea rose bracelet? We're obsessed! If you're looking for a gift to give someone, highly recommend this! Right now, it's even on sale for 25% off.
Coach Eleanor Flat
As much we love sporting a pair of heels, sometimes you just want a pair of comfy flats to get you through the day. Right now, Coach's Eleanor Flats are on sale for just $90.
Coach Natalee Jelly Sandal
Coach's best-selling Natalee Jelly Sandal is a favorite style among Coach shoppers. Many love how cute and fun they are, while others raved over how comfortable they are to wear. Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $66.
Coach Julienne Cosmetic Case 17
This sophisticated cosmetic case can fit everything from hair pins and ties to lip balm, lipstick and small palettes. It's a travel essential that's going to last you for many years to come. Right now, it's even on sale for just $56 so you're getting a really good deal.
Coach Franki Flip Flop
Take our spring and summer look to new heights with these chic Coach flip flops. They come in three colors and they're on sale now for $82.
Coach Small Wristlet
Coach wristlets are such a good buy because they're so well-made and highly versatile. We've gotten several of these throughout the years and they've all held up really well. They're perfect for days when you just want to carry around the absolute essentials. You can even use them to store jewelry or makeup while you're traveling. They're also a lot bigger than they look. Highly recommend, especially at that price.
