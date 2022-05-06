Coach Secret Spring Sale: These Under $100 Finds Are an Extra 25% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Who doesn't love a secret sale? There's nothing better than scoring an amazing deal on a brand you love, especially one that hardly ever goes on sale. If you've been looking to add some cute new bags, clothing and accessories to your wardrobe, we've got a deal that you don't want to pass up!

Coach is currently holding a spring sale where you can take an extra 25% off select items. They're also offering free shipping on every purchase! The sale includes best-sellers like the oh-so classy Lori shoulder bag that comes in three colors. The summer-staple Josie sandals are also on sale right now for 25% off. It comes in multiple colors and one reviewer loved it so much, they're getting a second color.

Since we know you love snagging the best of the best deals, we've rounded up some under $100 finds that are an extra 25% off right now. If you're still shopping for Mother's Day or you just want something to add to your wardrobe, we'd definitely take advantage of these deals. Be sure to check out Coach's 25% off spring sale and check out some of our favorite deals below.