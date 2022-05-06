The MixtapE! Presents Jack Harlow, DNCE and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Home is wherever new Jack Harlow music is playing.
On May 6, the rapper celebrated the release of his album titled Come Home the Kids Miss You with a personal interview. While the 24-year-old has found success all over the world, Jack will never forget where he came from.
"Almost every song on this album, you could find me threading it back to the relationship of what I'm experiencing and the context that exists with Louisville," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "because that's where everything gets grounded."
On the heels of Mother's Day weekend, we rounded up the best new music of the week. From Train's new collaboration with Jewel to a highly anticipated track with both YUNGBLUD and WILLOW, there's something for everyone on the MixtapE!
DNCE—"Move"
In their first official single in four years, DNCE issues an invitation to the dance floor with funky struts, slippery '70s-style guitars and a swaggering beat. "'Move' is the song that convinced me DNCE had more music to release into the world," frontman Joe Jonas said. "I wrote it with my friend Ryan Tedder just for fun and immediately knew it was something special and needed the DNCE treatment!"
Jack Harlow feat. Snoop Dogg—"Churchill Downs"
While it's hard to pick just one standout track from Jack's new album, his collaboration with Snoop is already earning more than 400,000 YouTube views in 12 hours. "[Snoop] did it in one take," Jack said on Apple Music 1. "He was like, 'So what you want me to do?' I was like, 'Yo, I just want you to pop your s--t, press play.' He did that, and he's like, 'How's that?' I was like, 'It's perfect.' And it was done."
YUNGBLUD feat. WILLOW—"Memories"
One of the year's most anticipated collaborations is finally here. "I think with 'Memories' I wanted to create a song that would allow people to let go of past trauma in any regard whether that be a relationship, whether that be abuse, whether that be a misconception in terms of race, in terms of gender, in terms of anything," YUNGBLUD said in an interview with ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1. "I wanted to create a song that would allow people to scream in one room and take each other's burdens on together because if we carry it together, the load is easier."
Train feat. Jewel—"Turn the Radio Up"
Before hitting the road together on their summer 2022 tour, which kicks off June 8, this team is giving fans another reason to scoop up tickets fast. "Please just turn the radio up and turn this breaking up down," Pat Monahan sings on the collaboration. "I don't think that this broken heart can bear the sound."
Andy Grammer and R3HAB—"Saved My Life"
After introducing the song to fans during the first leg of his The Art of Joy Tour, Andy is ready to officially release his new song dedicated to a special family member. "I wrote this song about my godmother Leigh who really showed up for me to all the big and small life things after my mother passed away when I was 25," Andy said. "It's been amazing seeing people connect to the song so I wanted to give tribute to people who have shown up in the lives of my fans as well in the video."
Kylie Morgan—"Love Like We're Drunk"
Described as an up-tempo toast to togetherness, the Nashville singer's newest track aims to be a feel-good, summer song. "I hope that we can all treat people with the love and happiness so many of us get after a couple cocktails," Kylie said. "Whether we're buzzed or sober, in a bar or on the street. It's just a lighthearted reminder to love one another."
Kygo—"Freeze"
Opening on a singular piano melody, the eight-minute production features everything from soulful vocals to a burst of energy that will have fans dancing. "I always try experimenting with new sounds and styles and feel that this song is different than anything I've ever released," Kygo said. "I'm excited for my fans to hear this one and hope they like it as much as I do."
Nate Smith—"Whiskey On You"
Country music fans will fall in love with Nate's now song that tells the story of a man trying to get over a breakup. After turning to alcohol to cope with heartbreak, it's time to move on. "Ain't gonna waste one more night missing, wanting you back/No, I ain't gonna cry another tear in this glass," he sings on the chorus. "You didn't waste any time finding somebody new/So, I ain't gonna waste another drop of whiskey on you/No, I ain't."
Sasha McVeigh—"Mama (Linda's Song)"
Just in time for Mother's Day, Sasha's heartfelt new single honors her mom, a cancer survivor, and her pregnancy journey. As Sasha sings, "No matter what life throws our way, we'll face it together."
Curt Chambers—"Say My Name"
Vulnerable and frank, Curt recounts his unruly behavior as a child and his desire to hear his mother, Sharon, say his name for better reasons than in the past. Curt's voice is accompanied throughout by gentle guitar strums, which elevate the song's overall tone of openness and honesty.
Happy listening!