Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Sister’s "Perfect" Central Park Wedding

Here comes the bride—and her sister with all the wedding day praise.

Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram on May 3 to share moments from her sister Paige Howard's wedding to Tim Abou-Nasr, while also showering the newlyweds with some sisterly love.

"Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!!," Bryce wrote. "Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can't imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!"

The Jurassic World actress detailed highlights from the Central Park ceremony, including a shoutout for the weddings officiant—who also happens to be Bryce and Paige's father, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard.

"when Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped," Bryce recalled. "And last but not least, let's give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward."

Bryce's Instagram post included a picture of Paige and Tim sharing a smooch at the altar surrounded by white roses, a video of Ron pronouncing them husband and wife and a snapshot of Bryce, Paige and Ron together.