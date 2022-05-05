Karine Jean-Pierre Makes History as New White House Press Secretary

Watch : White House Correspondents' Dinner: Drew Barrymore & More!

Karine Jean-Pierre is making history as the first Black woman and openly gay person to serve as the White House Press Secretary.

President Joe Biden announced Jean-Pierre's appointment on May 5 in a White House statement. She will replace the current Press Secretary and Assistant to the President Jen Psaki, who has been in the role since November 2020. Jean-Pierre currently serves as principal deputy press secretary.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said in the statement. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

Psaki will be leaving the White House to join MSNBC in an on-air role, according to Axios. Her last day as press secretary will be May 13.