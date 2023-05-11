Mother’s Day Last-Minute Gifts: Coach, Sephora, Nordstrom & More With Buy Now, Pick Up In Store

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As you're likely well aware, Mother's Day is right around the corner— we're talking this Sunday. If you still haven't gotten around to shopping for a gift to give the mom in your life, don't panic. We've got an option you may want to take advantage of, especially if you're looking to give her something that doesn't look last-minute.

Buy Online, Pick Up In Store is an option that many retailers are offering, which allows you to shop for items online and pick up in person. If your items are in stock, there's a good chance your purchase will be ready within a few hours. Sometimes it may take a day or two to be ready, depending on where your item is in stock.

It's a great option that saves you money on expedited or overnight shipping, which can get pretty costly. You also only pay for the price that you get online, which is amazing because you can find great deals that you wouldn't get in store. It really is one of the best way to get your Mother's Day gift on time.

Wondering which stores have Buy Online, Pick Up In Store? We've rounded up a few places where you can do that today. Check those out below.