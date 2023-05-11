Mother’s Day Last-Minute Gifts: Coach, Sephora, Nordstrom & More With Buy Now, Pick Up In Store

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As you're likely well aware, Mother's Day is right around the corner— we're talking this Sunday. If you still haven't gotten around to shopping for a gift to give the mom in your life, don't panic. We've got an option you may want to take advantage of, especially if you're looking to give her something that doesn't look last-minute.
Buy Online, Pick Up In Store is an option that many retailers are offering, which allows you to shop for items online and pick up in person. If your items are in stock, there's a good chance your purchase will be ready within a few hours. Sometimes it may take a day or two to be ready, depending on where your item is in stock.
It's a great option that saves you money on expedited or overnight shipping, which can get pretty costly. You also only pay for the price that you get online, which is amazing because you can find great deals that you wouldn't get in store. It really is one of the best way to get your Mother's Day gift on time.
Wondering which stores have Buy Online, Pick Up In Store? We've rounded up a few places where you can do that today. Check those out below.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of the best places to buy last-minute Mother's Day gifts because there are so many option for you. There's clothes, shoes, makeup, skincare, home decor, you name it. Plus, they have all the best brands, so you're guaranteed to find something she loves.
Our pick? This super soft and lightweight pajama set that is perfect for the summer. It's a shopper-fave!
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack works the same way as Nordstrom with their Buy Online, Pick Up in Store option. Since Nordstrom Rack offers a lot of discounted items, the option to pick up in store may not be available for some purchases. It will pop up at checkout if it is.
Our pick? This beautiful maxi dress from Madewell. The look originally $128, but it's on sale now for $70. It's the perfect gift for the fashion-forward mom.
Sephora
If the mom in your life is obsessed with all things beauty and skincare, Sephora is the perfect place to go last-minute gift hunting. They have pretty much all the top beauty brands and you can have your order ready within hours. If you don't want to leave the house, they have same-day delivery as well.
Our pick? This limited edition Glow Recipe Plumping Power Duo set. For $54, you can gift the mom in your life the highly rated Plum Pump Hyaluronic Serum and Cream duo.
Ulta
Ulta is another great option if you're looking to give mom something to upgrade her beauty or skincare routine. At Ulta, you can even pick up your items in two hours or less. They even have curbside pickup available.
Our pick? This YSL Women's Perfume Discovery Gift Set that mom will totally fall in love with. The set comes with three top-rated YSL scents, and you can check online to see if it's available for pick-up at an Ulta near you.
Coach
Got a Coach store at your local mall? You can shop their sale items and pick up your item in store.
Our pick? Their best-selling Market Tote that's on sale right now for under $200. It's cute, roomy and perfect for anyone looking for a practical work or travel bag.
Lululemon
Every mom could use a pair of comfy Lululemon leggings in their wardrobe, and you can shop online last-minute and pick up in store. It's the perfect place to shop for the athletic mom.
Our pick? The fan fave Everywhere Belt Bag! It comes in a ton of cute colors, it's great for moms on the go and it's only $38.
J.Crew
J.Crew has a lot of really great sales happening online right now including an extra 30% off sale styles when you use code SHOPSALE. You can gift mom a cute new spring or summer outfit for a really good price, and pick it up at your local J.Crew store.
Our pick? This tiered poplin mini dress that is currently on sale for just $83 instead of the usual $148 price. It can be paired with sandals, sneakers, heels and more.
Target
The best part about Target is, it's pretty much everywhere. You can get her anything from a cute new outfit to a box of chocolates.
Our pick? This tried and true Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush that is on sale for just $34.
Kohl’s
If you have a Kohl's store nearby, this is a great place to find a good Mother's Day gift. They have clothing, shoes, kitchen essentials, jewelry, beauty and so much more. Plus, they're always having sales online, so you can get Ta discount online and easily pick it up in store.
Our pick? This tennis bracelet that is usually $305 but currently on sale for under $80. Mom will be totally blown away by the beautiful gift.
Walmart
Walmart's got a gift for every kind of mom. Whether she loves jewelry or gardening, you can find just about anything over on the site.
Our pick? The Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in this beautiful sage green.
