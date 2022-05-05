Why the Stars of The Offer Think Their Characters Would Be Canceled Today

Watch : The Offer Cast Dishes on Filming The Godfather-Inspired Miniseries

A lot has changed in Hollywood since the making of The Godfather: Francis Ford Coppola is now a household name, smoking indoors is a thing of the past and studio executives are being held more accountable for their actions.

So, it's no wonder that Burn Gorman, who was joined by co-stars Colin Hanks and Matthew Goode for an interview with E! News, is convinced that his character in Paramount+'s The Offer would get canceled today. (The show offers a dramatic retelling of the making of The Godfather.)

For example, Burn, who plays business magnate and former owner of Paramount Charles Bluhdorn, revealed that the real-life Charles used to literally bark at people "if he didn't get what he wanted."

And while Burn loved Charles' story, calling the Austrian-born industrialist "the epitome of the American dream," he knows that this eccentric behavior "wouldn't exist nowadays."

He added, "He wouldn't be allowed."

Matthew jumped in to add, "They'd all be canceled."