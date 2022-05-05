Fiancée of AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Says He Is Paralyzed After Near-Fatal Accident

Watch : "AGT: Extreme" Star Speaks Out on Near-Fatal Accident

The fiancée of stuntman Jonathan Goodwin has shared a new update about his condition following his near-fatal accident while on set for America's Got Talent: Extreme in October 2021.

"He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair," Amanda Abbington said on the May 2 episode of the Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner podcast. "Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

Jonathan was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 14, 2021, to undergo surgery after he sustained multiple injuries while rehearsing a daredevil stunt for NBC's America's Got Talent: Extreme.

At the time, sources told TMZ that Jonathan was hanging upside down in the air while wearing a straitjacket. The goal was for the stuntman to free himself while two cars (also suspended in the air) swung back and forth on either side of him. However, the cars collided causing an explosion with Jonathan caught in the middle. He fell to the ground and hit his head, rendering him unconscious. Jonathan later became responsive and was airlifted to the hospital.