RHOA's Kandi Burruss Reveals What She and Lindsay Lohan Gossip About in Her DMs

She isn't a mean girl, but Lindsay Lohan enjoys a good gossip session.
So says The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who spilled the tea about her celebrity DM exchanges on the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.
How did she connect with LiLo? Burruss appeared on season two of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 with Lohan's mom Dina. And according to the Bravo star, if you make nice with her mom, you get Lohan's stamp of approval.
"I was cool with her mom, so [Lindsay] was nice to me," Burruss shared, "but she has some not-so-nice things to say about a couple of the others." With celebs such as Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, singer Tamar Braxton, actor Joey Lawrence and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte among that season's contestants, we can't help but wonder which stars were on Lohan's naughty list.
The actress isn't the only famous name in Burruss' DMs, as she once messaged singer Ari Lennox about a possible collaboration.
"I love her as an artist. I love her music, so I hit her up and I just was like, ‘Hey, are you finished with your album yet? I would love to send you some records or have you come by the studio,'" Burruss said. "She hit me back like, ‘Oh my goodness, I would be so honored! I love your work!' So, I haven't sent her the songs yet. I was like, ‘Okay, let me wait till I get a couple in and I'm gonna send them to them.'"
The RHOA star also loves messaging back and forth with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Rasheeda, especially when it comes to the latest Kardashians news.
"There was a post—I guess that everybody was showing—of Khloe Kardashian posted her pantry," she said. "I saw her pantry and how everything was stocked like it's a high-end grocery store. I was like, ‘Okay, girl,' like, ‘I need to step my game up.' So, I sent it to Rasheeda. I said, ‘Her pantry makes me feel poor.' And Rasheeda says, ‘I was just looking, like, well damn! My pantry looks like a porta-potty!''"
The Kandi & the Gang star also likes to keep her friends up to date on the latest NSFW celebrity gossip.
"I send all the crazy stories, so I'll send some wild stuff, whatever I'm seeing that's inappropriate," she joked. "I guess a lot of sex tapes were hitting the internet. Big Sean—his ‘Big Sean' was showing on Twitter [allegedly]. So, I had to send it to my glam queens."
As for the kinds of DMs she receives, Burruss shared that a lot of them have to do with her Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang.
"People would DM me if they had a bad experience at the restaurant or something, like, ‘Oh, when I was at your restaurant, the girl, she had an attitude. She did this and she did that,' and I'd be like, ‘Okay,'" she shared. "I'll screenshot it and send it to the manager and be like, ‘Who did that?' So, people get in trouble when I see stuff on social media when they're talking about certain people."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
