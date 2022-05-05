RHOA's Kandi Burruss Reveals What She and Lindsay Lohan Gossip About in Her DMs

Watch : Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!

She isn't a mean girl, but Lindsay Lohan enjoys a good gossip session.

So says The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who spilled the tea about her celebrity DM exchanges on the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.

How did she connect with LiLo? Burruss appeared on season two of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 with Lohan's mom Dina. And according to the Bravo star, if you make nice with her mom, you get Lohan's stamp of approval.

"I was cool with her mom, so [Lindsay] was nice to me," Burruss shared, "but she has some not-so-nice things to say about a couple of the others." With celebs such as Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, singer Tamar Braxton, actor Joey Lawrence and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte among that season's contestants, we can't help but wonder which stars were on Lohan's naughty list.

The actress isn't the only famous name in Burruss' DMs, as she once messaged singer Ari Lennox about a possible collaboration.