Minnie Driver Recalls Her Romance With Matt Damon Coming to "Combustible Ending"

It's been over two decades since Minnie Driver and Matt Damon split, but the actress still remembers the attention around their relationship like it was yesterday.

Driver, 52, looked back at their time together while discussing her new book, Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The two started dating after they played lovers in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting. And while it seems like Damon, now 51, got her family's stamp of approval, Driver suggested her loved ones worried about the level of public scrutiny around their romance.

"My family loved Matt. It wasn't that," she said when asked if she felt she and Damon had moved too quickly. "It was that they could see that this young man was rocketing really fast and so was I. And when you're young, it's pretty hard to keep your head on straight and to maintain a grounded sense of deportment. They were like, 'This may well end badly for reasons that are to do with all these things coming together in a perfect storm.'"