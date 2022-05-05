All the TV Premieres You Don’t Want to Miss

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Find a comfy spot on your coach: you're gonna be there for a while.

With so many great TV shows coming up, it's hard to keep track of them all. But luckily for you, we compiled a handy dandy list to help you plan out your binge-watching schedule—no need to thank us.

And this may be one of the best months for TV. Starting off with Conversations with Friends on May 15, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirk star in the new drama series based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The series follows a 21–year–old college student named Frances (Alison) as she navigates a series of relationships and is forced her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Oof, sounds like it could be a cruel summer spring for her! (Sorry Joe, we had to.)

Then before you know it, on May 27, part one of Stranger Things' season four heads to Netflix. That same day, the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series—starring Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor—makes its way to Disney+.

Talk about a double whammy!