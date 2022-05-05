Disney+ Reveals 2 New "Heroes in the Making" for Percy Jackson Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We're not holding out for a hero any longer!

On May 5, Disney+ announced new cast members for its upcoming live action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will play Annabeth and Grover, respectively. The two join Walker Scobell, who has already been announced as Percy.

Disney+ announced the news on Instagram, with a post saying: "Heroes in the making. ⚡️ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover from #PercyJackson and The Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus."

Annabeth is "a true daughter of Athena with a gift for strategy and a curious mind," according to the streamer. "Having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, a demigod training facility, she has little memory of the human world. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, while he becomes her guide to connect with humanity."

She's got a big job on her hands.

Grover is a satyr—which means he's half human, half goat—who manages to disguise himself as 12-year-old boy. "He cares deeply about others and will put their needs before his own, sometimes at his peril," according to his description. "He and Percy are best friends, and though he's naturally cautious, Grover will always join in a fight to protect his friends."