These Secrets About The Weeknd Will Give You A Deeper Appreciation For the "Starboy" Singer

This may be the weekend that The Weeknd takes it all.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, is the most-nominated artist at this year's Billboard Music Awards, where he is up for a whopping 17 trophies, including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Collaboration for his single "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande and Top R&B Album for his dreamy fifth record Dawn FM.

Known for his flawless falsetto, despondent lyrics, and slow-grooving backbeats, the 32-year-old from Toronto, Canada, has wowed listeners for over a decade now with a seemingly never-ending string of hits such as, "Wicked Games," "Blinding Lights," "Call Out My Name," "I Can't Feel My Face" and, most recently, "Out of Time."

He's performed his own halftime show at the Super Bowl. He's written songs for artists including Kanye West and Lana Del Rey. He has romanced Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Now, ahead of the Billboard Music Awards, it's officially time for Starboy to shine once again.