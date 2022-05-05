Lifetime Announces Movie About Gabby Petito's Murder

Watch : Gabby Petito Remembered at Memorial Service

Gabby Petito's heartbreaking story is coming to Lifetime.

The murder of 22-year-old Petito at the hands of her fiancé Brian Laundrie made headlines around the world. Petito—a budding social media star—disappeared in late August 2021 during a cross-country van trip with Laundrie. He immediately became the primary suspect in her disappearance.

After Petito's remains were found in Wyoming on September 19, an autopsy revealed she died of strangulation. Two months later, police announced that Laundrie had died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. In a notebook found near his body, Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's murder.

The Lifetime movie, tentatively titled The Gabby Petito Story, will mark the directorial debut of Thora Birch. Birch will also play Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, in the film. Birch was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in 2001's cult classic Ghost World and earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in 1999's American Beauty. She also received an Emmy nomination for playing the title role in the 2003 Lifetime movie Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story.