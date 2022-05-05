May 2022 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Roberts, and More

We included these products shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This month, we are reading some great books that have been chosen by Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Emma Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager, Oprah Winfrey, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Chloé Lukasiak, Megan Rapinoe, Tinx, Steph Curry, Raegan Revord, and Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.

May is here, which means it's the perfect time to lounge outside with an enjoyable book. If you have a goal to read more this year, we are right there with you. And, if you're not sure where to start, you are not alone. You can take the guesswork out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.