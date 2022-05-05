WATCH LIVE

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Why Will Smith Won’t Address Oscars Slap on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Will Smith will appear on season four of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, but he isn't there to discuss the Oscars slap. Find out why here.

By Jillian Fabiano May 05, 2022 7:50 PMTags
TVWill SmithOscarsDavid LettermanChris RockCelebrities
Watch: Will Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap

If you're hoping for clarity about Will Smith's Oscars slap, his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will not provide that.

The David Letterman–hosted series is returning for a fourth season on May 20 and includes an A-list lineup, including Cardi BKevin Durant, Billie EilishJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and the aforementioned Smith.

And though Letterman's Netflix series isn't afraid to get into sensitive topics of conversation, the 2022 Oscars slap will not be discussed. Why, you may ask? Well the simple answer: The episode was filmed before the slap ever took place. 

During the March awards show, Smith made headlines by slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And, as the Netflix series notes in its description, all season four episodes were taped prior to March. In fact, E! News has learned that Smith's episode was filmed all the way back in January.

Since the ceremony, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has been banned from attending any Academy events—including the Oscars—for the next 10 years.

photos
Celebrities React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

On March 28, the actor issued a public apology to Rock on Instagram

"I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." 

WireImage / Getty Images

The three-time Emmy-nominated series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, combines "humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people," according to the series description. 

Previous guests have included Barack Obama, George Clooney, JAY-ZMalala Yousafzai, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo, among others. 

Watch My Next Guest Needs No Introduction when it drops May 20 on Netflix.

